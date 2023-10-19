Alex Pasquariello is a senior news editor for BestColleges. Prior to joining BestColleges he led Metropolitan State University of Denver's digital journalism initiative. He holds a BS in journalism from Northwestern University....

Evan Castillo is an associate writer on BestColleges News and wrote for the Daily Tar Heel during his time at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He's covered topics ranging from climate change to general higher education news, and he is...

Alex Pasquariello is a senior news editor for BestColleges. Prior to joining BestColleges he led Metropolitan State University of Denver's digital journalism initiative. He holds a BS in journalism from Northwestern University....

Evan Castillo is an associate writer on BestColleges News and wrote for the Daily Tar Heel during his time at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He's covered topics ranging from climate change to general higher education news, and he is...

The money will go to 34 community colleges and universities across 18 states to establish or improve on-campus childcare services.

The Biden administration is awarding $13 million to be distributed to 34 community colleges and universities across 18 states to establish or support campus-based childcare.

More than 1 in 5 postsecondary students are parents, and 42% attend community colleges, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Most college student-parents attend school full time and work 20 hours or more per week, according to a survey.

College student-parents have historically been underserved and face income insecurity. Now, the Biden administration is improving on-campus childcare services at 34 institutions across the country.

The Biden administration last week announced over $13 million in funds to be distributed to 34 community colleges and universities across 18 states to establish or support campus-based childcare. More than 1 in 5 postsecondary students are parents, and 42% attend community colleges, according to a U.S. Department of Education (ED) press release.

"I am a big believer in campus child care programs because I've seen how they break down barriers to upskilling and attaining postsecondary education for parents with young children — bringing the American Dream within reach for families across America," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the press release.

Twenty-six of the schools will use the funds to prioritize increased compensation and support services for early childhood teachers to reduce turnover. ED found a measurable dimension of quality in early childhood is the relationships between early childhood staff and the children in care settings.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to building an inclusive higher education system that's accessible to students from all walks of life, including parents who dream of better futures for themselves and their families," Cardona said.

ED also announced over $75 million in grant awards to benefit programs serving underserved students at colleges and universities along with the childcare funding.

The announcement fills a great need for student-parents, of whom the minority report having "very stable" access to housing, food, and the internet. An even smaller percentage had "very stable" access to childcare, financial resources, and transportation, according to a Generation Hope study.

Most student-parents surveyed for the study are full-time students and work over 20 hours a week while caring for their child for 30 hours or more. About half of student-parents said their institution did not offer childcare, while about 2 in 5 were unsure.

"The data is undeniable: These families are struggling to put food on the table … to keep a roof over their heads … to provide their kids with the things they need and deserve," Nicole Lynn Lewis, founder and CEO of Generation Hope, previously said in an interview with BestColleges.

"And education, while it's not a magic wand, is a powerful lever for these families when it comes to economic mobility. Yet childcare is such a significant barrier for these families being able to access that lever."