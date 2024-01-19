Alex Pasquariello is a senior news editor for BestColleges. Prior to joining BestColleges he led Metropolitan State University of Denver's digital journalism initiative. He holds a BS in journalism from Northwestern University....

Jessica Bryant is a higher education analyst and senior data reporter for BestColleges. She covers higher education trends and data, focusing on issues impacting underserved students. She has a BA in journalism and previously worked with the South Fl...

Alex Pasquariello is a senior news editor for BestColleges. Prior to joining BestColleges he led Metropolitan State University of Denver's digital journalism initiative. He holds a BS in journalism from Northwestern University....

Jessica Bryant is a higher education analyst and senior data reporter for BestColleges. She covers higher education trends and data, focusing on issues impacting underserved students. She has a BA in journalism and previously worked with the South Fl...

Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey died by suicide Jan. 8, five days after Lincoln University fired her. In emails shared with news outlets, she said she was depressed and felt unsupported in her role.

Lincoln University's vice president of student affairs, Antoinette "Bonnie" Candia-Bailey, died by suicide Jan. 8.

On the day of her death, she sent an email accusing university President John Moseley of causing "harm and mental damage."

LU's National Alumni Association asked the institution's Board of Curators for the immediate dismissal of Moseley.

The president of a historically Black college (HBCU) in Missouri has been placed on paid leave following a senior administrator’s death by suicide.

Lincoln University (LU) President John Moseley volunteered to be placed on paid leave while a third party reviews personnel issues after the Jan. 8 death of Vice President of Student Affairs Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey, the university’s board of curators said in a news release.

In emails obtained by Missouri CBS affiliate KRCG 13, Candia-Bailey on the day of her death accused Moseley, who is white, of causing "enough harm and mental damage."

Those emails also show that Candia-Bailey, who started in the vice president role in May 2023, had a strained relationship with Moseley and over the last few months had requested leave due to her worsening anxiety and depression, according to KRCG 13.

NBC News subsequently reported that Candia-Bailey's mother said her daughter's relationship with Moseley had deteriorated in recent months, and her husband said that his wife was depressed and did not feel supported in her role at the university.

Inside Higher Ed (IHE) reported that Moseley sent Candia-Bailey a termination letter on Jan. 3 in which he outlined his concerns with her work performance, including failing to follow his and other administrators’ instructions and failing to address concerns raised by her employees. As part of her termination, IHE reported, Candia-Bailey was placed on administrative leave until her firing went into effect in February and she was also told to vacate her apartment on campus.

According to KRCG 13, Candia-Bailey also sent an email to the university's board of curators prior to her death in which she complained about how she was being treated by Mosely. The board reportedly responded in part that it "... does not engage in the management of personnel issues for Lincoln University and will not be taking further action related to this issue."

Lincoln University Community Mourns, Calls for President's Firing

In the immediate aftermath of Candia-Bailey's death, the university released a statement mourning the loss of a "beloved alum and leader."

"She was a gifted colleague and always a passionate advocate for Lincoln University, HBCUs and other causes in which she believed," the university said.

Candia-Bailey graduated from LU in 1998 and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., according to KRCG 13.

I knew her personally and I am very heartbroken that such a magnetic, empathically energetic Leader. Who was a staunch supporter of the upliftment of Black Women in the Higher Ed Spaces. Is gone, and there are more of her. #FireMoseley https://t.co/2QvBZLQHTk — #Hey_Niecy (@professortajuba) January 12, 2024

The day after Candia-Bailey's death, the university's alumni association called for the immediate firing of Moseley.

HBCU Buzz obtained a Jan. 9 letter from Sherman Bonds, president of LU's alumni association, to the board of curators. In it, Bonds stated that there have been "repeated calls and emails expressing dire concern for the health of our university" in the wake of Candia-Bailey's death.

An immediate change in the office of the presidency could be what restores "the consciousness of peace and healing," Bonds wrote.

Students, alumni, and other members of HBCU communities throughout the country have joined the calls for Moseley to resign or be fired.

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, the hashtag #FireMoseley has been used.

HBCUs were founded with the intent of providing Black people with access to higher education after they had previously been excluded from these opportunities. So, while some members of the HBCU community are calling for Moseley's termination or resignation, others are questioning why he was president of the university to begin with.

What???? Lincoln University, HBCU, has a white President Wow!!!! Somebody was sleeping at the wheel during that search. That would’ve never happened under my watch.😠 — Former Senator (@SenatorNasheed) March 10, 2022

Moseley joined LU as head basketball coach in 2014 and was promoted to the role of athletic director. He served as the interim president starting in May 2021 and was named president by the board of curators in January 2022.

When LU announced the third party reviews of personnel issues leading up to Candia-Bailey's death, it expressed confidence in the university's leadership team.

“As a Board, we are committed to make certain the mental health of Lincoln University employees is a priority and that every employee is always treated with dignity and respect,” the statement said. "... but as we all work together to serve students and the Lincoln University community, this review will fully examine important questions, concerns and gather facts."