Michigan Ross Reports Record Base Salary for 2023 BBA Grads

Alex Pasquariello is a senior news editor for BestColleges. Prior to joining BestColleges he led Metropolitan State University of Denver's digital journalism initiative. He holds a BS in journalism from Northwestern University....

Bennett Leckrone is a news writer for BestColleges. Before joining BestColleges, Leckrone reported on state politics with the nonprofit news outlet Maryland Matters as a Report for America fellow. He previously interned for The Chronicle of Higher Ed...

2023 bachelor of business administration (BBA) graduates from the Michigan Ross School of Business earned a median base salary of $100,000, according to a report.

2023 Michigan Ross School of Business bachelor of business administration graduates reported record salaries.

The median base salary was $100,000, according to a report from the school.

Ross BBA graduates also received a median signing bonus of $10,000.

Graduates were overwhelmingly offered and accepted jobs by late September.

A bachelor's in business administration (BBA) degree can kick-start graduates' careers with high earning potential and a wide range of job prospects — and one top school is reporting record-setting base salaries for its recent graduates.

The University of Michigan Ross School of Business reported a six-figure median base salary for its 2023 BBA graduates for the first time. Graduates from the 2023 BBA class earned a median base salary of $100,000, an all-time high for the program. Ross BBA graduates also received a median signing bonus of $10,000.

Ross BBA graduates have repeatedly set earnings records in recent years. The median base salary of Ross BBA graduates in 2019 was $78,500, as well as the same $10,000 salary bonus. That was an increase from a median base salary of $72,000 the previous year.

The higher 2023 earnings came alongside an overwhelmingly high job offer and acceptance rate: 99.1% of reporting BBA graduates received a job offer by Sept. 30, and 98.3% had accepted an offer within that same time frame.

Heather Byrne, managing director of the Ross Career Development Office, said in a press release that the results "demonstrate the power of a Michigan Ross degree to open doors after graduation and to set students up for success."

“We are proud to see that our 2023 graduates leveraged their skills, experiences, and Ross resources to land jobs — with record-setting salaries — in their chosen career paths,” Byrne said.

Top industries where 2023 Ross graduates landed included financial services at 42.9%, consulting at 24.8%, and technology at 9.8%. Those included a wide range of employers, from tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon to major consulting firms like PwC Strategy&, McKinsey & Co., and Bain & Co., as well as financial companies like Bank of America, Citi, and Capital One.

The BBA class of 2024 also scored a number of high-power internships last year with many of the same companies, according to the report, with internship acceptances for the class of 2024 closely mirroring the class of 2023's job trends.