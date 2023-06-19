These States Pay Student Teachers

For years, most student teachers didn't get paid. Now, as states face teacher shortages, legislatures are passing bills funding stipends to qualifying student teachers.
Bill Pugliano / Stringer / Getty Images
  • At least four states have student-teacher stipend programs.
  • Maryland is the latest to pass legislation providing funds to support student teachers.
  • Colorado and Michigan passed legislation last year to support student-teacher stipend programs, while Oklahoma's program is supported by pandemic relief funds.

As states grapple with teacher shortages, lawmakers in a handful of states are creating and funding programs investing in student teachers to support their education and encourage them to stay in-state as full-time educators once they've completed their degrees.

Maryland is the latest state to pass legislation creating a student-teacher stipend program. Eligible students would be awarded a $20,000 annual stipend over a 10-month period.

The six-year pilot program is restricted to students who attend in-state institutions where at least 40% of the attendees are eligible to receive federal Pell Grants. Qualifying schools include, but aren't limited to, Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

To be eligible for the stipend, students must be enrolled in a teacher preparation program, participate in an internship at a public school or publicly funded prekindergarten program, and continue to make progress toward a degree to be eligible for the stipend.

Additionally, qualified students must pledge to teach in-state for two years after they complete their degree at a "high-needs school, grade level, or content area in which there is a shortage of teachers," according to the bill language.

Eligibility requirements vary between the states that have student-teacher stipend programs. Below, read about the other states that support student teachers through stipends and learn how students can qualify.

Colorado

Colorado started offering eligible students $11,000 for a 16-week residency or $22,000 for a 32-week residency student teaching for the 2022-2023 school year. To qualify, participants must meet certain income eligibility requirements, however, state lawmakers have already introduced legislation to expand eligibility.

Michigan

Michigan also started awarding student teachers $9,600 stipends this academic year. Participants don't have to be Michigan residents but must be in approved educator preparation programs and enrolled full time in "required student teaching experience[s]" in order to qualify for the program.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma has provided student teachers with a stipend of up to $3,250 since the 2021-2022 school year. The state's program is funded by federal COVID-19 relief dollars, so it is only expected to last through the 2023-2024 school year. Participants are awarded $1,625 during their first week of teaching and then an additional $1,625 from the school district if they are hired as full-time educators.

