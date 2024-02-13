London Business School to Launch 1-Year MBA

Alex Pasquariello is a senior news editor for BestColleges. Prior to joining BestColleges he led Metropolitan State University of Denver's digital journalism initiative. He holds a BS in journalism from Northwestern University....

A top global business school announced plans for a one-year master of business administration (MBA) program as demand for shorter programs increases worldwide.

London Business School (LBS) will launch its one-year MBA program in August 2025. The program is geared exclusively toward working professionals who already hold a master's degree, according to a press release from the school.

Prospective one-year MBA students at LBS will need to have graduated three or more years ago with a master's in management (MiM) from an EQUIS- or AACSB-accredited institution or a University of London member institution.

A master's in management program prepares students for a variety of leadership roles across multiple sectors and is an increasingly popular option for students who don't have extensive professional experience. A growing number of top business schools are adopting that degree, with Emory University's Goizueta Business School and the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business both planning to launch MiM degree programs in 2024.

The LBS one-year MBA program will require a pre-program to ensure students have covered the degree's core concepts. The program will also include a set of "short core courses" that will cover areas like changing business environments worldwide, the role of business and society, and how to be an "agent of change" in business.

Students will also be able to choose from a wide variety of electives to customize their degree. Tuition and fees for the 2025 one-year MBA are estimated to be £75,000, or roughly $95,000.

London Business School's new one-year MBA program came about from demand for shorter courses, London Business School Vice Dean Julian Birkinshaw told the Financial Times. The Financial Times reported that demand for shorter courses is partly driven by recent restrictions that bar international students from bringing family members to the United Kingdom.

Applications will open in July 2024.