10 Best HBCU Psychology Programs

Cameren Boatner is a diversity, equity, and inclusion editor at BestColleges. She's a Society of Professional Journalists award winner for her coverage of race, minorities, and Title IX.

Stephanie Szitanyi, Ph.D., is a university administrator and diversity, equity, and inclusion specialist. She also authored "Gender Trouble in the U.S Military." Her op-eds have appeared in The Hill, New York Daily News, and Dame Magazine.

Find the right HBCU psychology program for your career goals and discover resources to help you complete your degree.

Psychology degrees are in high demand, at least partly due to the increasing need for mental health practitioners.

But like many academic disciplines, psychology, as both a medical and educational field, has historically prioritized white students. This is part of why 86% of U.S. psychologists are white, and just 4% are Black or African American, according to the American Psychological Association (APA).

Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) allow students to study human behavior while focusing on the lived experiences of Black people, women, and people of multicultural backgrounds.

Read on to find the right HBCU psychology program for you.

What Is a Psychology Program?

Psychology is an academic, clinical, and scientific discipline that seeks to understand human behavior.

The psychology field is broad and encompasses many subspecialties, including but not limited to:

Behavioral psychology

Counseling

Clinical psychology

School psychology

You might assume that a degree in psychology is most relevant if you want to become a licensed clinical psychologist, but psychology graduates are highly marketable and increasingly successful in many careers. These include:

Human resources

Marketing and market research

Education

Business

Why Attend an HBCU Psychology Program?

HBCUs provide a unique learning environment for student groups that have historically been barred from educational opportunities, namely Black students.

Today, HBCUs attract some 300,000 students each year, of which about 76% identify as Black.

A majority of four-year colleges in the U.S. have psychology departments that offer majors and minors in psychology and related fields. But HBCU psychology programs provide a unique opportunity to study the discipline from diverse perspectives. Notably, HBCUs are more likely to feature Black experiences, women's experiences, and multicultural and multi-gendered perspectives as a focus of the study.

2023 Best HBCU Psychology Programs

4 years

Online + Campus Located in Tallahassee, Florida, FAMU is a public historically Black university. Students in the Department of Psychology at FAMU can choose between a bachelor of arts (BA) and a bachelor of science (BS) degree in psychology. The department particularly prides itself on providing students with a foundation in the fundamentals of modern psychology through a strong emphasis on Black and multicultural psychology. Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $3,152 Out-of-state $14,524 Average Graduate Tuition In-state $8,019 Out-of-state $22,108 Retention Rate 85% Admission Rate 33% Students Enrolled 9,184 Institution Type Public Percent Online Enrollment 98% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges More Details North Carolina A&T State University Greensboro, NC

4 years

Online + Campus North Carolina A&T boasts a high approval rate from its students. In fact, 96% of alums say they would earn their degrees at North Carolina A&T all over again, given the chance. North Carolina A&T's psychology department takes a holistic approach to studying the discipline. It provides students with a robust curriculum and opportunities to integrate their studies in student organizations devoted to psychology, internships, and self-designed independent studies or research projects. Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $3,540 Out-of-state $17,050 Average Graduate Tuition In-state $4,745 Out-of-state $17,545 ROI Value Score: Medium We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck. We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school. Our Methodology ROI Score Medium Retention Rate 80% Admission Rate 57% Students Enrolled 12,753 Institution Type Public Percent Online Enrollment 95% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges More Details Howard University Washington, DC

4 years

Online + Campus Students choose Howard University for its distinction in academic excellence, research innovation, and nationally-recognized faculty. Centrally located in Washington, D.C., Howard University students have great professional networking and development opportunities through hands-on activities such as research and internships. Howard's undergraduate psychology program emphasizes research methodologies and skills associated with conducting research. In addition, the curriculum provides a wide breadth of courses in diverse identities, including: Psychology of the Black Experience

Psychology of Race and Racism

Psychology of Gender

Cross-Cultural Psychology Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $26,464 Out-of-state $26,464 Average Graduate Tuition In-state $32,248 Out-of-state $32,248 ROI Value Score: Medium We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck. We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school. Our Methodology ROI Score Medium Retention Rate 90% Admission Rate 39% Students Enrolled 10,859 Institution Type Private Percent Online Enrollment 33% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Middle States Commission on Higher Education More Details Spelman College Atlanta, GA

4 years

Campus Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Spelman College is a globally recognized all-women's HBCU. Spelman's student body represents 44 different states and 10 different countries, offering students an academic environment of diverse perspectives. With just over 2,000 students, the university's student-to-faculty ratio is 10-to-1. Spelman's psychology department offers a BA and a BS degree. In addition to foundational courses, the department provides courses on many topics, allowing students the flexibility to dive deeper into psychology subspecialties. BA degree students can choose mental health or pre-law tracks. Students in the BS degree program may complete a concentration in neuroscience pre-med track. Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $25,942 Out-of-state $25,942 Average Graduate Tuition In-state Not provided Out-of-state Not provided ROI Value Score: Medium We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck. We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school. Our Methodology ROI Score Medium Retention Rate 89% Admission Rate 53% Students Enrolled 2,207 Institution Type Private Percent Online Enrollment 100% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges More Details Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC

4 years

Online + Campus FSU is one of the oldest universities in North Carolina, dating back to 1867. It attracts diverse students, from traditional learners to adult students and current and former military service members. What's more, 90% of FSU's entering class receives a financial aid package. FSU's undergraduate psychology program attracts "a culturally, racially, and economically diverse population of civilian and military learners." FSU is the only HBCU that provides an online undergraduate psychology degree. The department provides two concentration options: health psychology or work and organizational psychology. Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $2,982 Out-of-state $14,590 Average Graduate Tuition In-state $3,438 Out-of-state $14,503 ROI Value Score: Medium We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck. We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school. Our Methodology ROI Score Medium Retention Rate 66% Admission Rate 79% Students Enrolled 6,726 Institution Type Public Percent Online Enrollment 91% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges More Details Hampton University Hampton, VA

4 years

Online + Campus HU is a private institution in Virginia with a 15-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio. HU's psychology faculty conduct "cutting edge-decolonized-intersectional-social justice research and pedagogical innovation that spans behavioral, clinical, cognitive, experimental, physiological, developmental, social psychology, and neuroscience." The "Student Research Opportunities" section on the department website provides a list of departmental faculty members and their respective research projects. Students are invited to participate in faculty-conducted research, with opportunities to serve as study subjects or research assistants. Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $26,198 Out-of-state $26,198 Average Graduate Tuition In-state $13,099 Out-of-state $13,099 ROI Value Score: Medium We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck. We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school. Our Methodology ROI Score Medium Retention Rate 72% Admission Rate 36% Students Enrolled 3,516 Institution Type Private Percent Online Enrollment 11% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges More Details Winston-Salem State University Winston-Salem, NC

4 years

Online + Campus WSSU is a co-educational public institution with just over 5,000 students. WSSU's undergraduate psychology program allows students to choose from three distinct tracks within the discipline: culture/health, social/cognitive, and honors. The department encourages students to translate information learned in the classroom into hands-on experience through internships, faculty-led research projects, and community service work. Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $3,401 Out-of-state $13,648 Average Graduate Tuition In-state $3,872 Out-of-state $13,987 ROI Value Score: Medium We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck. We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school. Our Methodology ROI Score Medium Retention Rate 77% Admission Rate 73% Students Enrolled 5,169 Institution Type Public Percent Online Enrollment 95% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges More Details North Carolina Central University Durham, NC

4 years

Online + Campus NCCU is the nation's first public liberal arts HBCU. It has an average class size of 22 and a 16-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio. NCCU offers both a BA and a BS in psychology. The curriculum for both requires students to take several courses related to Black experiences, including: The Black Experience to 1865

The Black Experience Since 1865

Black Psychology Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $3,728 Out-of-state $16,435 Average Graduate Tuition In-state $4,740 Out-of-state $17,694 ROI Value Score: Medium We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck. We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school. Our Methodology ROI Score Medium Retention Rate 78% Admission Rate 87% Students Enrolled 8,078 Institution Type Public Percent Online Enrollment 54% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges More Details Prairie View A&M University Prairie View, TX

4 years

Online + Campus Based in Texas, PVAMU is the state's second-oldest public university. PVAMU's psychology program is one of the largest on campus. Though the department provides a bachelor's degree in the field, it also offers a master's degree and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, allowing students to continue their studies as needed for the psychology-related career they're pursuing. Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $7,253 Out-of-state $22,552 Average Graduate Tuition In-state $5,096 Out-of-state $14,316 ROI Value Score: Medium We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck. We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school. Our Methodology ROI Score Medium Retention Rate 74% Admission Rate 76% Students Enrolled 9,248 Institution Type Public Percent Online Enrollment 95% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges More Details Southern University and A&M College Baton Rouge, LA

4 years

Online + Campus Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, SU provides affordable in- and out-of-state tuition, with the average need-based financial package covering close to 90% of tuition and fees for a year. SU's psychology program prepares students to "compete globally and to address human needs locally, nationally, and internationally through research and service." The program's curriculum focuses on substance misuse, providing students with eligibility to take the substance misuse counselor certification examination after graduating from the program. The department also boasts a chapter of the national honors society of psychology, Psi Chi. Average Undergrad Tuition In-state $4,973 Out-of-state $4,973 Average Graduate Tuition In-state $5,336 Out-of-state $5,336 ROI Value Score: Medium We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck. We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school. Our Methodology ROI Score Medium Retention Rate 60% Admission Rate 43% Students Enrolled 6,917 Institution Type Public Percent Online Enrollment 72% Percentage of all students who are enrolled online. Accreditation Yes Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges More Details

Additional Resources for Students in HBCU Psychology Programs

Student organizations like Psi Chi not only bring students together around a joint interest but also provide important career development opportunities by broadening students' social and professional networks. Psi Chi is an international honors society for psychology.

The APA hosts a website with student leadership opportunities through the organization and with its partners. Gaining experience early on in your psychology education can help when you start your post-grad job search.

The Association for Psychological Science's Student Caucus offers leadership opportunities, webinars, awards, grants, and more for psychology students. Take advantage of these opportunities to lighten the financial burden of paying for college while also gaining some necessary experience.