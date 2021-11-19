10 Best HBCU Psychology Programs
Writer
Editor & Writer
Writer
Editor & Writer
Psychology degrees are in high demand, at least partly due to the increasing need for mental health practitioners.
But like many academic disciplines, psychology, as both a medical and educational field, has historically prioritized white students. This is part of why 86% of U.S. psychologists are white, and just 4% are Black or African American, according to the American Psychological Association (APA).
Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) allow students to study human behavior while focusing on the lived experiences of Black people, women, and people of multicultural backgrounds.
Read on to find the right HBCU psychology program for you.
What Is a Psychology Program?
Psychology is an academic, clinical, and scientific discipline that seeks to understand human behavior.
The psychology field is broad and encompasses many subspecialties, including but not limited to:
- Behavioral psychology
- Counseling
- Clinical psychology
- School psychology
You might assume that a degree in psychology is most relevant if you want to become a licensed clinical psychologist, but psychology graduates are highly marketable and increasingly successful in many careers. These include:
- Human resources
- Marketing and market research
- Education
- Business
Why Attend an HBCU Psychology Program?
HBCUs provide a unique learning environment for student groups that have historically been barred from educational opportunities, namely Black students.
Today, HBCUs attract some 300,000 students each year, of which about 76% identify as Black.
A majority of four-year colleges in the U.S. have psychology departments that offer majors and minors in psychology and related fields. But HBCU psychology programs provide a unique opportunity to study the discipline from diverse perspectives. Notably, HBCUs are more likely to feature Black experiences, women's experiences, and multicultural and multi-gendered perspectives as a focus of the study.
2023 Best HBCU Psychology Programs
How We Rank Schools
At BestColleges, we believe a college education is one of the most important investments you can make. We want to help you navigate the college selection process by offering transparent, inclusive, and relevant school rankings.
Our rankings are grounded in a few guiding principles and use the latest statistical data available from trusted sources. Read our ranking methodology. We hope our approach helps you find the school that is best for you.
These rankings were compiled by our
BestColleges Ranking Team
and include
BestColleges.com is an advertising-supported site. Featured or trusted partner programs and all school search, finder, or match results are for schools that compensate us. This compensation does not influence our school rankings, resource guides, or other editorially-independent information published on this site.
Browse programs Discover matches Request info
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Tallahassee, FL
- 4 years
- Online + Campus
Located in Tallahassee, Florida, FAMU is a public historically Black university.
Students in the Department of Psychology at FAMU can choose between a bachelor of arts (BA) and a bachelor of science (BS) degree in psychology. The department particularly prides itself on providing students with a foundation in the fundamentals of modern psychology through a strong emphasis on Black and multicultural psychology.
North Carolina A&T State University
Greensboro, NC
- 4 years
- Online + Campus
North Carolina A&T boasts a high approval rate from its students. In fact, 96% of alums say they would earn their degrees at North Carolina A&T all over again, given the chance.
North Carolina A&T's psychology department takes a holistic approach to studying the discipline. It provides students with a robust curriculum and opportunities to integrate their studies in student organizations devoted to psychology, internships, and self-designed independent studies or research projects.
ROI Value Score: Medium
We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck.
We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school.
Howard University
Washington, DC
- 4 years
- Online + Campus
Students choose Howard University for its distinction in academic excellence, research innovation, and nationally-recognized faculty. Centrally located in Washington, D.C., Howard University students have great professional networking and development opportunities through hands-on activities such as research and internships.
Howard's undergraduate psychology program emphasizes research methodologies and skills associated with conducting research. In addition, the curriculum provides a wide breadth of courses in diverse identities, including:
- Psychology of the Black Experience
- Psychology of Race and Racism
- Psychology of Gender
- Cross-Cultural Psychology
ROI Value Score: Medium
We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck.
We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school.
Spelman College
Atlanta, GA
- 4 years
- Campus
Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Spelman College is a globally recognized all-women's HBCU. Spelman's student body represents 44 different states and 10 different countries, offering students an academic environment of diverse perspectives. With just over 2,000 students, the university's student-to-faculty ratio is 10-to-1.
Spelman's psychology department offers a BA and a BS degree. In addition to foundational courses, the department provides courses on many topics, allowing students the flexibility to dive deeper into psychology subspecialties. BA degree students can choose mental health or pre-law tracks. Students in the BS degree program may complete a concentration in neuroscience pre-med track.
ROI Value Score: Medium
We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck.
We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school.
Fayetteville State University
Fayetteville, NC
- 4 years
- Online + Campus
FSU is one of the oldest universities in North Carolina, dating back to 1867. It attracts diverse students, from traditional learners to adult students and current and former military service members. What's more, 90% of FSU's entering class receives a financial aid package.
FSU's undergraduate psychology program attracts "a culturally, racially, and economically diverse population of civilian and military learners." FSU is the only HBCU that provides an online undergraduate psychology degree. The department provides two concentration options: health psychology or work and organizational psychology.
ROI Value Score: Medium
We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck.
We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school.
Hampton University
Hampton, VA
- 4 years
- Online + Campus
HU is a private institution in Virginia with a 15-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio. HU's psychology faculty conduct "cutting edge-decolonized-intersectional-social justice research and pedagogical innovation that spans behavioral, clinical, cognitive, experimental, physiological, developmental, social psychology, and neuroscience."
The "Student Research Opportunities" section on the department website provides a list of departmental faculty members and their respective research projects. Students are invited to participate in faculty-conducted research, with opportunities to serve as study subjects or research assistants.
ROI Value Score: Medium
We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck.
We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school.
Winston-Salem State University
Winston-Salem, NC
- 4 years
- Online + Campus
WSSU is a co-educational public institution with just over 5,000 students.
WSSU's undergraduate psychology program allows students to choose from three distinct tracks within the discipline: culture/health, social/cognitive, and honors. The department encourages students to translate information learned in the classroom into hands-on experience through internships, faculty-led research projects, and community service work.
ROI Value Score: Medium
We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck.
We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school.
North Carolina Central University
Durham, NC
- 4 years
- Online + Campus
NCCU is the nation's first public liberal arts HBCU. It has an average class size of 22 and a 16-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio.
NCCU offers both a BA and a BS in psychology. The curriculum for both requires students to take several courses related to Black experiences, including:
- The Black Experience to 1865
- The Black Experience Since 1865
- Black Psychology
ROI Value Score: Medium
We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck.
We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school.
Prairie View A&M University
Prairie View, TX
- 4 years
- Online + Campus
Based in Texas, PVAMU is the state's second-oldest public university.
PVAMU's psychology program is one of the largest on campus. Though the department provides a bachelor's degree in the field, it also offers a master's degree and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, allowing students to continue their studies as needed for the psychology-related career they're pursuing.
ROI Value Score: Medium
We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck.
We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school.
Southern University and A&M College
Baton Rouge, LA
- 4 years
- Online + Campus
Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, SU provides affordable in- and out-of-state tuition, with the average need-based financial package covering close to 90% of tuition and fees for a year.
SU's psychology program prepares students to "compete globally and to address human needs locally, nationally, and internationally through research and service." The program's curriculum focuses on substance misuse, providing students with eligibility to take the substance misuse counselor certification examination after graduating from the program. The department also boasts a chapter of the national honors society of psychology, Psi Chi.
ROI Value Score: Medium
We’ve reviewed hundreds of schools to find the ones that give you the best bang for your buck.
We compared how much you could earn in 10 years with a degree from this school versus only having a high school diploma. Then we compared that amount against school costs and financial aid opportunities. A higher return for your investment results in a higher score for this school.
Additional Resources for Students in HBCU Psychology Programs
Psi Chi
Student organizations like Psi Chi not only bring students together around a joint interest but also provide important career development opportunities by broadening students' social and professional networks. Psi Chi is an international honors society for psychology.
American Psychological Association Student Leadership Directory
The APA hosts a website with student leadership opportunities through the organization and with its partners. Gaining experience early on in your psychology education can help when you start your post-grad job search.
Association for Psychological Science Student Caucus
The Association for Psychological Science's Student Caucus offers leadership opportunities, webinars, awards, grants, and more for psychology students. Take advantage of these opportunities to lighten the financial burden of paying for college while also gaining some necessary experience.